Chief executives, business owners, high potential employees and advisors all need contact with their peers. The complexities of running and supporting a business require it. But how can you structure such contact to assure its success (meaning it brings the full knowledge and experience available to bear on the unique problems facing each group)?
Such groups can improve from the “It’s lonely at the top” mindset. This suggests there is an even greater need for more contact among CEOs, whether of big corporations or small companies. And although there are associations and chambers of commerce that bring many individuals to meet and discuss some common interests, it’s not the same as bringing business leaders together to satisfy the need for contact in a safe, confidential setting.
There is, however, a growing number of business leaders that have a place to gather with non-competing colleagues who discuss in confidence specific and distinct issues each may face. Such a meeting requires — in addition to non-competing participants and an atmosphere of confidentiality — a diverse group of people to afford the widest possible options and guidance to consider in response to a member’s problem or concern.
Not only is this type of peer-to-peer meeting becoming more commonplace and accessible, but it’s also growing in popularity. Several informal organizations are offering the opportunity to discuss individual concerns and receive feedback and solutions to try.
One of the largest peer-to-peer organizations is Vistage with 28,000 participants worldwide who meet once a month. Founded 60 years ago, it provides the opportunity for business leaders to step away from their day-to-day workloads to connect with peers and gain a variety of perspectives from their discussions. Surveys indicate that their participation makes them better leaders and decision makers who get better results. Occasionally, subject matter experts present their ideas at a monthly meeting. The latest best practices are a major part of each discussion.
Over a short amount of time an environment of trust is built with the efforts of a facilitator for each group of eight to 12 members. There is one-on-one coaching between the facilitator and each group member to assure maximum benefit for their participation. This also assures the success of the venture across all 28,000 members.
