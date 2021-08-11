Summer is great, and one way to appreciate it is by enjoying its beautiful flowers. So how do we mindfully take it all in? Pick one flower you like. For me one stands out in the field: the sunflower. I like it because it’s majestic, strong and its bright colors really demand my attention. I love seeing all the beautiful sunflowers stand up tall and move with the sun and wind. Summer is a great time to enjoy the happy feelings that radiate from the sunflower.
Now think for a moment what your favorite flower is. Why do you like it? Close your eyes for a moment and enjoy its colors, scents and beauty. For me it’s a sunflower I imagine. Breathing in: “I see a sunflower with yellow petals; its stem feels strong and its leaves are big.” Breathing out: “I feel happy looking at my sunflower.” Breathing in: “I enjoy watching the bees fly on the sunflower.” Breathing out: “Nature is wonderful and brings me peace.” Breathing in: “I feel joyful when I see my sunflower.” Breathing out: “I am relaxed and thankful for sunflowers in my life.”
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.ditteke-yogablog.wordpress.com.