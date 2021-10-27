As the season changes and it starts to get colder moving into fall, I get my house ready for my family to be more indoors. One thing I realized the other day: “I should clean my windows on the inside!” So I got some water and vinegar mix and sprayed it on one window at a time and started cleaning. When washing your windows mindfully, you are just washing your windows to wash them, enjoying the cleaning project one moment at a time. Breathe in: “I see dirt.” Breathe out: “My windows are getting cleaner.” Breathe in: “It feels good removing dirt and spider webs.” Breathe out: “I feel more peaceful.” As I cleaned the windows, I couldn’t believe how black they were. My white rags were totally dark in no time. I noticed I started feeling calmer as I removed all the dirt. My breaths became long and deep. It’s good getting your home clean and beautiful; you start to feel accomplished and more relaxed. As a matter of fact, I realized I quite enjoy “beautifying” the indoors. Plus the extra feature is that I can now see the outside view clearer than before! Try it for just 15 minutes a day, and notice how you feel once your windows are clean.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.ditteke-