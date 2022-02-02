How do you wake up before you start your day? What are the thoughts that go through your brain? Are they helpful, or do they feel overwhelming?
The next time you wake up from your sleep, start following your breath for a moment. Notice the air coming in through your nose and all the way out. Do this for a minute. Notice your thoughts. I noticed that I think of all the things I have to do that day. If it’s a busy day, my breathing changes to a shorter breath, and I feel I have to wake up even if I’m still sleepy and it’s 4 a.m. My thoughts feel overwhelming, and my mind does not feel calm.
So what can you do when stress hits you early in the day? The first thing I ask myself is, “What’s the worst that could happen if I can’t do all the things I need to do?” I follow my breath and think: “People might be upset at me, I might lose my job, I might not feel accomplished that day ....” Then I ask myself, “Are these overwhelming thoughts really true?” I think for a moment and the thought comes: “I haven’t even started my day, and I am creating chaos and anxiety for nothing. How do I know how my day is going to go? And why would I choose to think negatively about it?” So, no, these unhelpful stressful thoughts are not true.
As I come to the realization that everything is OK, I just have to believe I do the best I can every day; plus I am not alone — several people have had unhelpful thoughts. As these thoughts enter my brain, I notice my body starting to relax and my mind moving to a more calmer state. My positive thoughts become: “So what if someone gets upset at me? That’s their problem. I know I’m doing my best. So what if I lose my job? There are so many jobs available right now, I am more than likely meant to work somewhere else, where I feel supported in my vision. So what if I don’t feel accomplished a couple of days out of the year? Tomorrow is a new day, and I will accomplish plenty then.”
So you see it’s all in your head, the thoughts we have early in the morning, and we can take control over them and shift into a state of peacefulness. Mindfulness can help you with that.