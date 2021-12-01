It’s that time of the year again when we get our sweaters on.
Woolen sweaters are nice and thick to keep us warm during the cold winter months. As I was touching my sweater I realized that it’s quite a journey my sweater made: from sheep shearing all the way to the shop I bought it in. As I was following my breath I noticed the softness of my sweater, it made me feel nice, cozy and relaxed. Breathe in: “I feel warm and cozy in my sweater,” breathe out: “I am relaxed,” breathe in: “I am thankful for the sheep who gave the wool to make my sweater,” breathe out: “I am gratitude.”
As I was following my breath I became curious and realized that I didn’t really know how the process from fur on a sheep to a sweater on my body worked ... so I looked it up.
First, the sheep gets sheared in the summer and it takes less than two minutes to sheer one sheep. After its coat is off in one piece, the dirty wool is sent to a factory to be cleaned. It goes through several machines to separate all the fibers, dry it, flatten it and eventually it gets spun into yarn to weave into the desired fabric.
I was excited to learn something new and super thankful for all the people that made it possible to have a nice sweater: the sheep herder that raised the sheep, the shearer, the people that worked at the factory, the designers, the truck drivers, the sales people at the store, etc. It’s amazing how many people and animals go into the making of my one sweater and I’m super thankful for that!