Enjoying the weather mindfully — what does that mean? Well, it means that we enjoy all the days, not just the sunny ones. Stop worrying about if the weather is going to ruin your day. Whatever the weather is, just enjoy it.
First take a deep breath in and all the way out. Walk outside for a moment and feel the sun, wind or rain on your body for three minutes. Experience how you feel in the weather. We all have that time for ourselves! Take a break from work, your computer, and just enjoy your breath outside. For example, on a sunny day you can say as you breathe in: “I feel the sun on my face.” Breathe out: “This feels relaxing.” Breathe in: “I am happy when the sun shines.” Breathe out: “I am going to have a great day.”
When it’s a rainy day, you can say as you breathe in: “I feel the raindrops on my face.” Breathe out: “It feels refreshing and playful.” When we start to do this, we will notice that by becoming more peaceful and present we bring more joy and happiness into our lives. So as a mindfulness practice, especially when you’re having a hard day, go outside and breathe. Clear your head by enjoying the weather — no matter what it is — mindfully.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.ditteke-