I love eating honey on a slice of cinnamon bread. Warm out of the oven with some melted butter on, it is a great snack. One bite at a time I enjoy the sweet flavor of the honey in the morning. One day when my daughter and I were enjoying our cinnamon honey bread, she asked me, “Where does honey come from?” So I told her it comes from the bees. She was quite amazed that such a little creature could produce such a delicious flavor, so we went to the library to get some books on bees. We learned that honey bees are really hard workers and that they have lots of different jobs throughout their life: from tidying up the beehive nursery, to nursing, to queen tending, to comb building, to food handling, to guarding the nest. And lastly on their 25th day of life they fly from the nest to get nectar and pollinate. When they get back to the hive they dance and chat with their other worker bees where the great nectar is and off they go again. Bees visit about 30,000 flowers in their lifetime, which come to find out at the end of the book, is only about 35 days. Now just think about that: In those 35 days on the planet a bee makes flowers come alive, and it creates an amazing gift for us all: a beautiful golden liquid called honey. Let’s take a deep breath in and out. Now here’s my challenge to you: How can you bring beauty and sweetness into the world just like our little friends the honeybees? Maybe you can smile to a stranger, say hello to your neighbor, help someone cross the street, get up early and make breakfast for your loved one, buy a coffee for the person behind you, give someone you love a hug. Because in the end it’s the small things in life that spread beauty throughout our world. Take a deep breath in and out. Breathe in: “Let me spread more beauty and sweetness like the honeybee.” Breathe out: “I am grateful for the honeybee.”
I love eating honey on a slice of cinnamon bread. Warm out of the oven with some melted butter on, it is a great snack. One bite at a time I enjoy the sweet flavor of the honey in the morning. One day when my daughter and I were enjoying our cinnamon honey bread, she asked me, “Where does honey come from?” So I told her it comes from the bees. She was quite amazed that such a little creature could produce such a delicious flavor, so we went to the library to get some books on bees. We learned that honey bees are really hard workers and that they have lots of different jobs throughout their life: from tidying up the beehive nursery, to nursing, to queen tending, to comb building, to food handling, to guarding the nest. And lastly on their 25th day of life they fly from the nest to get nectar and pollinate. When they get back to the hive they dance and chat with their other worker bees where the great nectar is and off they go again. Bees visit about 30,000 flowers in their lifetime, which come to find out at the end of the book, is only about 35 days. Now just think about that: In those 35 days on the planet a bee makes flowers come alive, and it creates an amazing gift for us all: a beautiful golden liquid called honey.
Let’s take a deep breath in and out. Now here’s my challenge to you: How can you bring beauty and sweetness into the world just like our little friends the honeybees? Maybe you can smile to a stranger, say hello to your neighbor, help someone cross the street, get up early and make breakfast for your loved one, buy a coffee for the person behind you, give someone you love a hug. Because in the end it’s the small things in life that spread beauty throughout our world. Take a deep breath in and out. Breathe in: “Let me spread more beauty and sweetness like the honeybee.” Breathe out: “I am grateful for the honeybee.”