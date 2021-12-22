Sitting is something we do every day. Think about all the times we sit: for example, we sit when we have breakfast; talk to our family and read our paper at the same time; wait at the airport, constantly checking our watch to see when our flight leaves and checking our text messages; at our computer, having meetings and talking on the phone. But do you ever sit to just sit, doing nothing else but sitting? You’re not reading, looking at the TV or phone. You’re just enjoying the moment of sitting. This is mindful sitting. So let’s start because as you are reading this article you are most likely sitting! Take a deep breath in and out. Follow the air flow moving in and out of your nose. Notice where you are. Do you notice people around you? What do you see? Any interesting scents, like coffee grinds or chocolate? How do you feel in your chair? Is it leather, wood or plastic? Feel the material: Is it hard or soft? Notice how you are sitting; is your back straight or are you bent forward? It’s quite nice to sit like this. Try it a few times. Notice the details and all the hard work that went into the making of your sitting spot. Be thankful you have a place to sit now and enjoy mindful sitting!
