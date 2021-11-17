Ever thought of what to do with all those pictures you take on your phone? Well, here’s an idea: I decided to magnify my joy by using them to bring back moments of happiness in my life. How? Well, pictures are fun to take, so let’s really enjoy the process of shooting a picture. Don’t take pictures just to take them, but be in the moment with them and notice the image that entices you to take the picture in that moment in time. Take a deep breath in and out and notice for a moment how amazing it is that you have a camera that can do what it does — or a phone that can take pictures. Isn’t that wonderful? Taking pictures has become a lot easier these days.
Next, go through your pictures and find one that meant something special to you — a moment in time that was super joyful and made you very happy. Close your eyes and go back to that moment. What were you wearing? What was the time of day? Was it cold or warm? Notice your surroundings: the people, the place … was food cooking? How did it smell, taste and look? What event made you so happy? How did you feel? Take a deep breath and remember all the joyful details in your mind’s eye. Feel that joy spread through your body, like a slight tingling, and notice how every inch of your body is alive and present. Feel the thankfulness for these special moments in your life move through you. Take a deep breath in and out and open your eyes.
You could print all your happy moments out and put them around your house, or turn them into a little book or put them in a favorites folder on your phone. In stressful times look at your happy pictures. So enjoy your day and realize you can invite joy into your life every day, with simple things like just taking a look at some happy moments in your pictures.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.ditteke- yogablog.wordpress.com.