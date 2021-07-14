Drying herbs in the summer is so much fun. This is a new thing for me as I used to just buy my herbs in jars and drink tea from store-bought teabags. I would be on the phone while drinking tea and be just fine with it. Herbs in the store are pretty accessible, and when I was finished I would just throw the jars away. After years of integrating mindfulness, I changed my ideas on this and started picking herbs from my garden and drying them myself. Oregano, lavender, mint, sage and thyme are some of my favorite herbs. As I walk into my garden I smell the beautiful scents of all my herbs. I touch the mint and smell my hands and think about making some nice mint tea. I touch the oregano and cut some off. I smell it, look at the cute little leaves and am thankful for all the Italian dishes I can make with my oregano. I get some lavender flowers — they look so colorful. I enjoy the smell and look forward to infuse the lavender with some olive oil to make my creams. One by one, I enjoy my herbs in the moment and am thankful for all the magical potions, foods and teas they bring to me and my family. Enjoy your herbs and be present with all their gifts.
