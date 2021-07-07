The other day I went to the supermarket with my 4-year-old. I had a very busy day and was feeling a bit stressed out. I was glad I at least remembered my own two bags for shopping at the supermarket, as I prefer to recycle. Anyway, we shopped around, and I always have a list with me these days so I can be focused and efficient in my time spent in a store. As we checked out my daughter noticed that we had a lot of things to carry, more than could fit in our two bags. She saw me trying to figure out how to carry it all. I was struggling with my bags, extra stuff in my hands, and out of her mouth came: “Mom, you should have been an octopus right now. This way you would have lots of hands to carry all the bags.” I started laughing and so did the people in the store. It was a really fun moment that totally made sense because having more hands would have been helpful. In that moment my daughter helped bring me back into the moment, and I did not feel all the stress in my body anymore. I felt more relaxed and peaceful. Kids are so creative and present, it’s just magical. So enjoy grocery shopping with your children. May they bring you back to the present and help you enjoy a more peaceful life.
