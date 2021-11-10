As fall comes in, I savor every moment of getting my herbs out of my garden. But soon the winter will come, and I will need to rely on my dried herbs. I love the smell herbs give to the senses, so one way to keep the scents of herbs in my home a little longer is by bringing them in pots onto my kitchen counter. I usually have some rosemary and mint that last a bit. Just the scents alone feel very peaceful to me. I pick some rosemary when cooking my chicken in the oven and enjoy the scent of rosemary throughout my whole kitchen. I boil some water and add mint to it and after letting it sit for a couple of minutes I add some maple syrup and enjoy my cup of mint tea. Herbs are wonderful in many ways — not only are they healthy and do they smell good, they also make me peaceful and happy. Even if you don’t have a garden, you can buy some herbs in cute little pots and put them in your kitchen. For just $4.99 you can get a beautiful little rosemary plant.
Breathe in: “I enjoy my herbs in the fall.” Breathe out: “I feel peaceful.” Breathe in: “I love to cook with my herbs.” Breathe out: “I am thankful for all my herbs.”
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.ditteke-