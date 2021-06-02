When I find a feather, I really enjoy doing this meditation: Look at the feather; see the colors, shape and fineness of the feather. How does the feather feel? Soft and fluffy or a bit rougher?
Now take the feather in front of your mouth and start to blow onto the feather. Notice how the fine strands of the feather move, and feel the peacefulness enter your mind and body one breath at a time as you’re blowing onto the feather. Breathe in: “I see a feather.” Breathe out: “It feels relaxing.” Breathe in: “I notice the movement of the feather as I blow.” Breathe out: “I feel free.” Breathe in: “I am freedom.” Breathe out: “I am at peace.”
Enjoy the feathers and majestic birds around you. Be still and thank them for their beautiful gift: a feather.