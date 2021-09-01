Feeling joyful is a quest to embark on every day. We can create joy with our thoughts, then move that feeling into our bodies by remembering or creating events that make us joyful. It’s a mindfulness practice I use quite often these days to make the things that seem difficult, frustrating and boring into more joyful experiences. Let me show you how I do this:
Close your eyes for a moment and breathe. Feel the air moving into your body, expanding your belly on the inhale, and feel all the air move out of your body on the exhale. Take a deep breath in, and as you exhale, say out loud: “Aaaaaaah.” Do this three times.
Next imagine an event — or someone — that makes you happy. Notice everything in your mind’s eye: the place, the scents in the air, who is there, the time, what you are wearing … feel the joy in your body as you imagine the event. It could be an event in the past or something you’d like to create in the future that you know would make you happy. Keep feeling the joy all over your body.
An example of a joyful experience could be your kid’s birthday party, seeing all the kids play together and really noticing their laughter and enjoyment as they eat their chocolate cake. Their mouths have cake crumbs all around, and they ask for seconds. Just watching the kids enjoy eating the yummy cake made by grandma brings a smile to your own face.
Another joyful experience could be with your dog: Noticing how much he enjoys your petting his soft fur feels delightful and makes you joyful. As you experience these joyful moments in time, you might start to feel a tingling move through your arms, legs and face. Take a deep breath in and out. Breathe in: “I feel happy.” Breathe out: “I am happy.” Now slowly open your eyes and feel relaxed and joyful. This meditation should take about eight minutes a day.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.ditteke- yogablog.wordpress.com.