Every day I walk into my kitchen I can’t believe all the tools, machines, pots and pans I have right at my fingertips. As I was making my breakfast one day, I started feeling super thankful to be able to cook in my nice pot, heat my food in the oven, toast my bread, have a coffee machine, a dishwasher, fridge and the utensils to make my food. All these items are created just for you to make cooking easier. Realize that this is a luxury; a lot of people in the world don’t have this.
Take, for example, a toaster: It’s convenient and magically turns your bread crispy brown super fast. Some toasters are big, some smaller, some you slide in on the side, and others are more like a mini oven — just amazing, the technology and design. It can defrost all sorts of bread or just plain heat things up. It’s cool when you stop for a moment and notice all the reasons why you’re grateful to have a toaster in your kitchen.
So let’s take a deep breath in and out. Walk into your kitchen and just breathe. Notice all the things around you that you use daily to make cooking a joy. Take a deep breath in and out. Feel the gratitude of having a kitchen run through your body. Breathe in: “I see my kitchen.” Breathe out: “I am thankful for all the convenient tools to make cooking easier for me.” Breathe in: “I feel excited to start cooking.” Breathe out: “I feel peaceful.”
