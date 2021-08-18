Cutting your nails is part of being human. They grow, get long and then we need to cut them. This cycle keeps going and going … for the rest of your life. Take a deep breath in and out and look at your nails. Do they need to be cut? If yes, grab your nail clippers and take a deep breath in and all the way out. One by one, notice how your nails get shorter as you trim them, and feel the smoothness of each nail. Notice how you feel as you are cutting your nails. Breathe in and all the way out. Think about all the things your nails do for you: scratching yourself if you have an itch, making them colorful with nail polish and creating art on them, being part of your fingers that allow you to write, paint and so many more things. Close your eyes for a moment, and touch your nails, fingers and hands. Breathe and feel gratitude for your nails.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.ditteke-