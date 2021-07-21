Composting is key for me these days. This was very different from the past when I just threw everything in my plastic garbage bags. I did not even know that you could compost all the fruits and veggies. This is what happens when living in the city and you’re not aware. Now however, all the banana peels, apple cores and vegetable stems go straight into the compost. When I think about it for a moment, it’s quite amazing how nature works. Before the end of day I put all my compostable veggies and fruits in the compost. As I put them in the compost bucket, I smell the pungent odor coming from the bin. In my head I think: “Isn’t it amazing how this compost that looks so yucky brown and stinks, turns into something so healthy for my garden?” As I add all my fruits and veggies to my bin, I let it sit for months. I stir it once in a while and let nature take its course. After the winter, when spring comes, I visit my compost bucket again. I notice when I open it, it no longer stinks, and I see it transformed into beautiful dark earth. I feel thankful for my compost buckets, my kitchen waste, the sun, the rain and all the microbes that make it possible to make compost. I am thankful to give the compost full of nutrients to my plants, trees and herbs. Big difference from my past, when I used to just throw all my trash in my plastic garbage bags — now when I eat food with my own compost, with every bite I think about all the transformation it has gone through.
