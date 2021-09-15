Slowing down your breath is key to feeling peaceful. There are lots of different breaths and meditations I learned when studying yoga. Every breath and meditation has a different effect on the body — some are to relax, some to detox and create heat, and others to rejuvenate and create more energy in the body.
So for today let’s just pick one breathing exercise to make you have a calm and relaxed heart. Close your eyes and place your left hand flat on the center of your chest at the heart center. The right hand is raised up to the right as if giving a pledge with your thumb touching your index finger. Next, start noticing your inhale and exhale. Inhale slowly and deeply though the nose, hold the breath for a moment, and then smoothly exhale. When all the air is out, hold it for a moment, as long as is comfortable. Continue this pattern of long deep breathing for three minutes. Breathe in: “I feel happy and relaxed.” Breathe out: “I am calm.”
This meditation is good for creating healthy lungs and calming down the heart. Enjoy this breath for three minutes once a day. If you’d like to learn in person, check out my site below for a class schedule. Enjoy your breath.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.ditteke-