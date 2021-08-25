How do we appreciate the water we use every day? These days taking a cold shower has been really helpful on hot summer days. Being mindful of all the joy a cold or hot shower can bring you is really helpful to living a peaceful life. As I was taking a shower recently I started noticing my breath and became more aware of the water. As I was breathing in and out, I felt the water move onto my body and noticed the stream of water coming out of my showerhead. I noticed how amazing it is to have water coming out of all the metal tubes in my home, straight out of the wall. I started thinking how we can have hot and cold water coming out of our faucets in just a couple of minutes. As I was following the air moving into my body and all the way out, I started to feel relaxed. Breathe in: ”I feel the water on my body.” Breathe out: I am relaxed.” Breath in: ”I am thankful to have running water.” Breathe out: “I feel peaceful.” A feeling of gratitude moved into me as I realized not every place in the world has running water. So breathe and be thankful and appreciative for the water we have.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.ditteke- yogablog.wordpress.com.