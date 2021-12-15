Spider webs are everywhere, outside in the forests and … in your house! I noticed that I really enjoy watching these little creatures make their web outside, however not so much inside my house. I’m not really a fan of spiders, but I do appreciate their web-making skills: very detailed, beautifully geometric in form and they turn magical when the light hits them just right. Plus it’s amazing how these silk lines come out of their bodies to create a web, which can be done in less than one hour! As I’m writing a meditation about spiders, I find it quite challenging because essentially I like their webs, but I kill them when they are in my house. I feel a little upside down in this one ... but some things are just a little funky. I realize: “Is that mindful?” I started laughing out loud. So, here we go. I mindfully look at a spider web as I follow my breath. Breathe in: “I see a spiderweb in my house.” Breathe out: “I suck it up with the vacuum and feel accomplished.” Breathe in: “I notice a spider web in the forest and feel excited.” Breathe out: “I admire it and feel at peace.” Breathe in: “I am thankful for spiders even though I don’t want them in my house.” Breathe out: “I feel calmer when spider webs are outside of my house.” Mindfulness isn’t always perfect. You just do the best you can, especially when it comes to spider webs!
