Two data releases came out last week that told seemingly conflicting stories about the state of the economy. The ISM Manufacturing survey, a key bellwether of factory-owner sentiment, dipped into contraction territory for the first time since May 2020. At the same time, the Personal Income and Outlays report put out by the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that spending on goods is picking up, with monthly growth on an inflation-adjusted basis clocking in at its fastest pace in a year.

Bloomberg columnist Conor Sen is founder of Peachtree Creek Investments and may have a stake in the areas he writes about.

