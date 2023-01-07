POV: It’s the summer. The weather is warm, the sun is out and you’re clearing up space in your closet for seasonal clothes when you suddenly find all the little knickknacks your family got you for the holidays. And that’s when you realize the year is already half over — and that New Year’s resolution you made back in January never stood a chance.

Business psychologist Bob Vecchiotti can be reached at rav@leadershipexpert.com.

