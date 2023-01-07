POV: It’s the summer. The weather is warm, the sun is out and you’re clearing up space in your closet for seasonal clothes when you suddenly find all the little knickknacks your family got you for the holidays. And that’s when you realize the year is already half over — and that New Year’s resolution you made back in January never stood a chance.
Let’s face it, resolutions can be hard to live up to. Yes, they are supposed to challenge us, change us for the better, but when they are so difficult from the get-go, we set ourselves up for disappointment when we fail to live up to them. These include, but are by no means limited to:
Weight loss
Exercise more
Find a new job
Spend more time with family
Get out of debt
Be less angry
Spend less time on social media
Spend less time on your phone
Some of these require constant attention and reinforcement. By the summer, it is not surprising if you give up or just forget about them (especially if you have more than one resolution). Some estimates show that 99 percent of all resolutions do not happen.
Here’s an alternative. Have one meaningful and important resolution. One that makes a real difference in your life. It is a resolution where the benefits are significant. If you choose this carefully and with much consideration, and commit to the change that comes with it, you are likely to accomplish such a resolution.
Some other alternatives include:
Make a plan to meet your resolution
Having a quarterly review of your progress
Have a two-word resolution
Whatever you do be sure to write out the resolution and put it in a prominent and very visible space. Move it every month to a new visible location to keep it before you. Keep the resolution simple since these are tough times and there are a lot of challenges to deal with. As a general posture, be more proactive and less reactive this year. Celebrate small steps in fulfilling your resolutions. This will help you see your progress and keep on track. You may be able to use some metric of success for your resolution.
Whatever resolution you choose, try to add a measure for success. For example, in finding a new job, record when you hope to achieve that and identify significant steps you can measure along the way such as revising your resume, checking websites that show what is available and sending out so many letters per month. These intermediate goals are doable and measurable to motivate you to continue moving on to success. All you need now is a little bit of luck!
Happy New Year and much success in making your 2023 New Year’s resolution happen!
