The new chief executive of FedEx, Raj Subramaniam, is off to a rough start. Late Thursday, he warned of a worldwide recession as inflation ravages consumers’ buying power, central banks jack up interest rates to subdue overheated demand and China’s policy to stamp out every case of COVID-19 becomes more of a self-inflicted wound on production. The company made the unusual decision to pre-announce earnings well below consensus estimates and pull its annual financial guidance, which it had just provided in June.

Thomas Black is a Bloomberg columnist covering logistics and manufacturing. Previously, he covered U.S. industrial and transportation companies and Mexico’s industry, economy and government.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.