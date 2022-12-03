In the course of human existence there has surely never been a time in which we have not faced a myriad of stressors that generate within us fear and anxiety.
And today, with information so readily accessible and available to many, the stress we have to contend with on a daily basis has only grown. With hundreds of TV channels and a vast virtual landscape home to an array of social media platforms spreading news from around the world, these stressors keep expanding nearly exponentially.
Then there are the personal stressors of increasing debt, loss of a job, unexpected divorce, feeling burned out ... and I’ll stop there for the complete list is longer.
You wish there was one stressor at a time, but you sense that’s usually not the case. Multiple stressors are common, especially at home and the office. The need to cope with them and reduce their impact on your physical and mental health is necessary.
The first principle of fear and stress reduction is to remain calm. Start with a relaxing scene in your mind — a peaceful place with relaxing music. Along with that, try breathing in and out slowly and deeply for 15 minutes. Label your circumstances in less stressful terms like understanding them as opportunities to learn, change, resolve and grow. Exercise more often, take quiet walks and question why the situation is so stressful. Be in more control.
Other stress and fear reducers are more frequent positive self-talks to release your power to overcome them (I can do this!). Keep a journal to acknowledge, label and describe how you overcame your fears and stresses. A gift for yourself next year.
The holidays are coming. For many it is a season of joy and also a season of stresses, i.e. shopping, traveling and visiting in a short period of time. Begin today by taking breaks to relax and recharge to enjoy the true meaning of the season. Joyful music to listen to and prioritize your positive expectations of charity and gratitude with family and friends. Keep excesses to a minimum with fewer but meaningful gifts. Don’t shop alone bring a friend or family member with you.
Detach from the daily holiday routine and take time in a quiet place to pray and remember family and friends. It reduces a sense of danger or threat that can trigger fear and anxiety. Don’t worry, be happy ... and relaxed!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.