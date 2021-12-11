This is my final column.
I wish I could say it’s because I’ve joined a Tibetan monastery to grow closer to the oneness of the universe. But the reason is more prosaic — I’ve run out of new ideas about which to write. I didn’t want to start repeating myself or complaining about the same stuff over and over like an old man yelling at kids cutting through his yard.
Thank you, Keene Sentinel, for being a gracious host in publishing the column, for I was always a “guest” columnist in your home, and I very much liked that arrangement.
I cannot recall how many columns I wrote, but it was over a long time, almost every Saturday. In fact, I think I started so long ago that the column first appeared in the paper’s Sunday edition, which no longer exists.
I could not have done it for so long if I didn’t enjoy it. It was fun poking the bears every so often, making some of the sacred cows in town uncomfortable. People often commented to me over the years that they thought it quite humorous, pithy. But I’ve lost the pith, which is another reason for quitting.
A lot of readers often agreed with me and an equal number, it seemed, felt just the opposite. Either way, I appreciated that people paid attention to it and told me they looked forward to reading it.
Looking back at the columns, it’s apparent to me that each reflected a different mood I was in when I wrote them — happy, depressed, cynical, spiritual, indignant, sarcastic, optimistic, sermonizing, confessional, playful, mean-spirited. I used everything in my emotional toolkit.
No one would have labeled me as a chamber of commerce type; I had a lot of negative things to say about the various institutions that make up our community. The city council and the school board were frequent targets. But so was the medical center, Keene State College and the chamber of commerce itself.
Some thought I disliked the community and wondered why I even chose to continue living here, if I thought so negatively about things. I like Keene, always have. But that doesn’t mean I have to like a lot of the things that go on here, and the column often reflected that criticism.
I think it’s good to have the critic in the back of the room, making comments that go against the tide, pointing out the absurdities or the unfairness of situations, or the addled self-righteousness of some influential citizens. One of my pet peeves is the pomposity that inhabits the personalities of some.
Regardless, like I said, I’m hanging this column up, and I so appreciate having had my say for so long. Now it’s someone else’s turn.