The concept of “quiet quitting” is the latest discussion topic roaming the halls of corporate America. Quiet quitting occurs when employees reject the idea of going above and beyond in performing their assigned duties — to fly below the radar and do the minimum without adding new tasks. It slows productivity since you won’t take on another assignment or task and are slowing the ones you have. In effect, you’re quitting the idea of aspiring to climb the ladder.
A recent Gallup poll indicates that at least 50 percent of Americans — and probably more — are practicing quiet quitting in some form or another. I am sure some of us have coasted along at some point in our careers, but it didn’t last. It simply can’t last, or you’ll be caught with your head on your desk or work bench. Managers and supervisors have a dim view of that especially when you’re not tired enough to do other things like linger at the coffee pot.
So, are you quiet quitting?
It’s not quite an epidemic but it does raise some concerns especially if you calculate the cost to American companies. The Conference Board estimates that disengaged employees could cost American companies as much as $500 billion each year. That’s a staggering number that needs a lot of attention. As a business owner, what are some of the practices you can initiate to prevent quiet quitting or at least reduce it significantly?
The key question is how you can restore employees’ commitment to work. Maybe it’s time to consider doing away with job descriptions since in today’s ever-changing business world they are a limiting factor.
Another factor is the relationship between employees and management. Are you providing meaningful, interesting, and challenging work? Is there plenty of growth and development in each career path? Do your employees trust you to have their interests in mind as you build and grow your company? Are expectations discussed with each employee especially as they enter your company and move ahead with it?
How you treat your employees determines the extent of quiet quitting. Treat employees with respect in your discussions with them about their work and careers. Listen to them and act upon some of their suggestions. Let employees work from home for a short period of time if they wish. Don’t overwhelm employees with excessive job demands like self-imposed time pressures. Value your employees’ suggestions and work results. Tell them how much they are valued for their contributions to company profits and their overall effort. Help them feel part of the bigger picture at your company. One thing is clear: it’s not just about benefits! It’s about meaning and purpose.
Much of the suggestions presented to provide meaning and appreciation are just common sense. Therefore, they should be easy to implement, right? Not quite. Common sense is hard to define and often we don’t recognize it when we see it. So just practice at least one of the suggestions; add the rest as your practice becomes permanent!
