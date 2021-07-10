As we slowly emerge from the pandemic and look back at all those who sacrificed to serve others and keep the system of health care running, I believe that the licensed nursing assistants (LNA) who serve in multiple facilities are underappreciated.
A big sign in front of the United Church of Jaffrey thanked all emergency first responders for many months into the spring. Community support was evident with the honking of horns and ringing of our Paul Revere Bell at 6 each evening. However, little attention was paid to the unheralded in our Adult Care Center and many assisted-living and nursing facilities.
As the time came to influence the New Hampshire state budget for the next two years, many of us who advocate for older adults sprang into action to increase awareness of the value of our silent responders. The need to express appreciation for unheralded duty in the face of danger was clearly a pay increase.
Understanding and immediate action by our legislators was required to bolster the critical infrastructure. My appeal to the Senate Committee on Finance is recorded here as evidence of great respect for the essential community-based care workers known to patients, family, medical personnel and facility administrators:
“I thank the committee for the opportunity to share my experiences and concern for improving the system of care for older adults in our state. I have served as the chair of the State Committee on Aging (SCOA) in the past and am now at age 84 keeping in touch with the needs in our communities as a member of the New Hampshire Alliance for Healthy Aging.
I have written over 300 columns called Age-Wise for the Keene Sentinel with a focus on day to day concerns for long-term care planning. Increasing adult day rates significantly is my passion to insure the continuation of this most necessary and critical nursing service.
My personal belief in the value of adult medical day care comes from my past need for relief from caregiving. The Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis in 2010 of my wife Norma, a 30-year RN at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, required my full-time attention for over six years.
During those difficult years the Monadnock Family Services Adult Care Center program in Jaffrey came to my rescue and provided quality medical, emotional and social care for both of us until it was clear that I could no longer keep her safe at home. She was admitted to a memory unit and died of the dreaded Alz in 2019.
I later learned of the financial costs of her care at the adult center. How could they have provided such support with a full staff and services on a daily reimbursement fixed rate of $54.44, whether serving clients four or 12 hours per day?
The mission to keep folks in the cost-effective home- and community-based services and out of institutional settings has been an objective for a long time. The lack of a substantial annual increase from the 2007 daily reimbursement rate of $49.24 has brought us to this crisis. An increase to $75.00 per day is needed to help keep our Adult Day Care center open.
I also support the increases to the Choices for Independence (CFI) and restoration of the governor’s budget to support senior center programs. Your understanding of the needs and desires of us older citizens, a growing percentage of the state population, is appreciated.”
On Friday, June 25 I learned from the N.H. Alliance for Healthy Aging that “The NH House and Senate passed the State budget and it will go to the Governor for his expected signature. The provisions for healthy aging stayed in the budget and those wins included critical increases in rates for Choices for Independence Waiver (CFI) services, an increase in $4.0 million for adult medical day services to keep older adults in their community longer and $1.5 million for senior centers to support services to combat struggles with mental health and social isolation.”
Chris Selmer, director of the Monadnock Family Services Adult Care Center in Jaffrey, reminds us that “retention of the dedicated staff who make up the web of wrap-around services to meet fundamental basic daily needs is essential and needed now!”
She joins many advocates in the hope that the impact of this government action will start a movement toward increased wages for our valued LNAs and related support staff who are the backbone of our community-based services for older adults.