I was just back home from Boston, trying to ignore the dull echoes of a two-day-old hangover, when I looked up from unpacking to see my father standing in the doorway.
The silence was uncomfortable.
“Sister died today.” And he was gone.
“What? No, I visited her just days ago and she seemed fine ...”
But try telling that to an empty doorway.
...
When I was 23, about to visit a friend in Beantown, my father told me my cousin was at Mass General Hospital. “You should go visit Sister.”
My cousin Eleanor, that is.
Our quirky New England family, rife with nicknames, has never bothered much with the names on the birth certificates. Eleanor was Sister, and that was that.
And apparently Sister had some kind of heart problem. She was just 39.
So a few days later, on a sunny April afternoon, I navigated the Green Line, the Red Line, got off the T at Charles Street, wandered elevated walkways and underpasses and down hospital corridors and finally, finally, to the nurses’ station in intensive care.
“I’m here to see Eleanor ...”
Only to be gruffly informed, to wit, “No way, José. NO visitors, period.”
But I must have given a pretty good song and dance: “I just drove 200 miles (well, not today, but I displayed my New Jersey drivers’ license for effect) and have been roaming the streets for hours looking for this place (definitely true) and wouldn’t it be a shame (big, sad eyes) if I couldn’t just stick my head in for a second?” (you decide).
And next thing I knew, I was standing by her bed.
...
Once upon a time, summer vacation in New Hampshire meant nights at the drive-in. And that’s where Sister came in.
On muggy afternoons we would pore over the newspaper to see what Hollywood was cranking out this week, and as soon as the sun dipped behind the trees we were on our way.
Sister was the driver, while we kids flew coach in the back seat.
Those early 1960s movies included The Beatles in “A Hard Day’s Night,” Connie Francis in “Where the Boys Are,” Elvis in “Blue Hawaii,” Jackie Gleason in “Papa’s Delicate Condition” and the Elvis-gets-drafted-into-the-Army musical, “Bye Bye Birdie.”
And I still cringe when I remember Bette Davis in “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane.”
My brother and I quickly learned something about Sister during those first sunset rides to the drive-in: She was one of THOSE drivers. You know, the kind who repeatedly turns her head to talk to us kids in the back seat while barreling up the highway doing 60, one hand on the wheel. Was she even looking at the road?
“Say, boys, so how are you doin’ in school?” Sister grilled us. She wasn’t looking at the road.
As fields and light poles flashed by, my brother might quickly reply, “Well, good!” ... while I silently thought, “Does school even matter, since we’re about to die horribly in a fiery crash ...?”
“That’s great!” Sister said enthusiastically as we slid down even lower in the back seat. She wasn’t looking at the road.
But somehow, some way, we always made it — just in time to stage our attack on the playground during the previews. Then, as the first movie began in the deepening twilight, it was back to the car to squash rogue mosquitoes on the windshield until intermission, and the cheesy fried delicacies that awaited at the snack bar — probably way more hazardous than any misgivings we might have had about Sister’s driving. And then on to the main attraction.
Hours later, Sister would navigate us safely back home through the first wisps of early morning fog as we wondered at fields full of fireflies competing with the moonlight.
Maybe she really was looking at the road, after all.
...
Sister was definitely surprised to see me. She looked tired but otherwise seemed in good spirits. We tried to make small talk, though what do you talk about in intensive care? So we stared for a moment at the daytime TV. Stared at the beeping monitors. Listened to those endless “bongs” over the PA system. Wondered what makes hospital food smell like hospital food — until approaching footsteps told me my short time was already up. I gave her a quick peck on the cheek just as the nurse from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” burst into the room.
“I’ll see you this summer!” And out the door I went.
Sister looked after me as if to say, “You really drove all the way here?”
...
Back at the Charles Street platform, the perfume of hospital food replaced by a warm bouquet of diesel exhaust, the business at hand was to catch the Red Line, then the Green, retracing my way back to Commonwealth Avenue and another night of partying.
It was a sunny April afternoon in Boston, and we were all going to live forever.