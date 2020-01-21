• Biden’s health care plan would offer a default public option for any American adult, expand Medicaid with a no premium option and make changes to the exchange market established in the Affordable Care Act.
• Much of Biden’s case for taking over the White House from President Trump comes down to what he describes as restoring America’s standing on the global stage and reengaging with allies. That would include trying to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, the Iran Nuclear Deal and pursuing a new trade agreement in the pacific region.
• More tonal than policy related, Biden insists on bringing more civility to politics, encouraging bipartisanship and uniting a polarised country. At just about every campaign stop, he talks about “restoring the soul of our nation.”