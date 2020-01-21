• Bennet touts his membership on the so-called Gang of Eight — a bipartisan group of Democrats and Republicans — who put together a comprehensive immigration reform bill that passed the Senate, but never made it to the floor of the house after outcries and threats came from the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus under then-Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio.
• Before being appointed to the Senate during a vacancy and being reelected twice, Bennet was the superintendent of Denver Public Schools in Colorado. He talks about that experience on the trail when highlighting what he sees as deficiencies and lack of a national vision on K-12 education, and argues the Democrats should focus less on free college and more on things like universal pre-K, job training and two year degrees.
• Bennet is against eliminating private health insurance under Medicare for All, and has proposed instead to expand coverage under the ACA and introduce a public insurance option for all Americans.