Northeast Wilderness Trust recently expanded its Binney Hill Wilderness Preserve in New Ipswich by 15 acres.
The Wilderness Trust purchased the land from Virginia Steel on June 25, bringing the Preserve’s total acreage to 550.
The preserve connects surrounding protected forests, including the 1,428-acre Wapack Wilderness, owned by Hampshire Country School and protected with an easement by Northeast Wilderness Trust.
“Since 2007, Northeast Wilderness Trust has been invested in protecting the wild Wapack corridor — both for wildlife on the move and for people enjoying the historic Wapack Trail,” said Jon Leibowitz, Executive Director of the Wilderness Trust. “Landscape-scale conservation is sometimes assembled piece by piece. We look forward to building on this momentum with our regional partners in the years to come.”
The land features a small “pocket wetland” and two headwater streams. Due to the land’s important water features, its protection was supported in large part by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Service’s Aquatic Resource Mitigation fund.
Ecological diversity of the preserve includes red oak and American beech, which provide acorns and beechnuts to hungry wildlife in the fall. Signs of moose, deer, porcupine and coyote have been seen there, and it is also likely territory for bobcats and bears.
To learn more about the conservation lands in the Wapack corridor, visit www.newildernesstrust.org/binney and www.wapack.org.
The Northeast Wilderness Trust, founded in 2002, conserves landscapes for nature and people across New England and the Adirondacks. The Wilderness Trust owns Wilderness Preserves and Sanctuaries, and also protects land through legal means such as conservation easements. The organization currently safeguards more than 41,000 acres of wildlands in six states. Information: www.newildernesstrust.org.