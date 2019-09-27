A free agent at season’s end, uncertainty awaits Rick Porcello.
He walked off the mound a winner on Wednesday night in Texas, and if he’s thrown his final pitch in a Red Sox uniform, Porcello can hang his Boston hat proudly.
There’s no doubt that he gave the organization everything he had.
Over five years with the Sox, Porcello’s stats were solid — 73-55 with a 4.43 ERA — but his value in Boston always went beyond the box score.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen but we’re very proud of what he’s done throughout his years here,” Alex Cora told reporters in Arlington. “This is a guy that, for me, he means a lot, not only on the field what he did last year and the way he fought this year, but in the clubhouse. He’s one of those guys that I rely on ... We like those kind of players. Those are the kind of players we want in our organization as far as being a pro and prepared regardless of the situation. He’s been amazing for us.”
When the Sox went on their World Series run, Porcello was the first starter to offer to pitch out of the bullpen. It was the ego-less move of a leader, something he certainly grew into. Cora took him up in that in Game 1 of the ALDS, and soon everybody else in the rotation followed suit. They were better as a team for it.
A fierce teammate, there was never any doubt that Porcello had his guys’ backs.
In Minnesota last season, J.D. Martinez was knocked down by Twins starter Kyle Gibson in his first at-bat. It was the latest in a string of brush-back pitches to the newly-signed slugger, and Porcello had seen enough. In the bottom half of the inning, Minnesota’s best player, Eduardo Escobar, wore a fastball. Message sent.
As a competitor, Porcello did everything he could to maximize his talent. In an era of launch angle, sinkerballers have been faced with extinction. It’s a simple matter of physics: Players are swinging up and croaking pitches that are sinking down.
Porcello did everything he could to buck that trend. He took a sinker that used to be his bread-and-butter pitch and threw it less than a quarter of the time this year. It still didn’t bring a ton of success, but when he struggled, nobody on the Sox staff was more accountable.
As a writer, the first thing you learn is a big league clubhouse is to never talk to a starter on the day that he pitches. It’s always been curious to study their varying routines. Some are nonchalant, you’d have no idea they were pitching, others don’t-even-look-at-me intense.
With Porcello, you could usually find him in one place: The video room that adjoins the clubhouse, armed with a binder. Though he’s been in the majors for 11 seasons, Porcello still did everything he could to gain any advantage on the hitters he’d be facing. Work ethic like that is contagious.
On the mound his body of work was decidedly up-and-down.
There was a Cy Young and a World Series, and two seasons where his ERA was over 4.90, but no matter the result, Porcello was going to take the ball and give his team innings. Over five years he logged 964, close to 200 innings a season.
And he sure as heck appreciated the chance, too.
“I don’t want to get too emotional or close the door on anything,” Porcello said after winning his final start of 2019. “Who knows what’s going to happen in the offseason. But from the bottom of my heart it’s been an absolute pleasure to wear this uniform and pitch for the Red Sox organization the last five years for Mr. (John) Henry and Mr. (Tom) Werner and all these guys.
“The coaching staff, all these players, it’s as good a group as you’re going to find. I know this year hasn’t worked out the way we wanted to but it doesn’t take away from the special human beings we have in this clubhouse and that’s really for me, sitting there and soaking that in, was nice.”
If this is it for Porcello in Boston, there’s no doubt he left everything he had on the Fenway Park mound.