Liz Simmons released a solo album in the middle of a pandemic and never had the chance to promote it on tour—until now.
Folk-roots Simmons will headline a night of folk and American roots music this Saturday, June 10, at Nova Arts at Brewbakers Café in Keene.
The Greenfield, N.H. native and Brattleboro resident will be accompanied by cellist and Berklee College of Music graduate Casey Murray. Sharing the bill are Massachusetts-based duo Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards.
Born to itinerant musician parents who toured the country in a Volkswagen bus, Simmons returned to folk and roots music (after a brief foray into classical), founding the bands Annalivia and Low Lily (in 2015) with husband Flynn Cohen—Cohen will sit in on a few songs during the show. Over the years, Simmons served as backing vocalist for Livingston Taylor, Tom Chapin, Melanie, and others.
Her husband met Murray at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival and thought the cellist would be the perfect way to bring the music on Simmons’ solo album to life.
“Casey is part of the larger folk scene we are part of,” said Simmons of Murray, who plays in the band Corner House and performs roots music in many diverse styles including Celtic, Old Time, New England contra, folk, classical, and improvisation.
“Nova Arts connected us to Mark and Raianne, who come from a similar folk genre world,” said Simmons. “It seemed like a really good pairing for this night of acoustic roots and folk music.”
Married couple Mandeville and Richards released more than 17 albums within their first decade performing and have toured consistently throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Their songs reflect personal experiences as factory workers, teachers, community organizers, and natives of post-industrial mill towns in central Massachusetts and include elements of nature.
Accompanying themselves on guitar, harmonica, ukulele, penny whistle, electric bass and clarinet, their shows are a mix of serious songs and humorous commentary. They are known among their regional audiences for their annual Massachusetts Walking Tour every June, when the couple travels on foot with their instruments performing on stages throughout the state like real troubadours.
The show will mark Simmons’ second hosted by Nova Arts, which has also hosted Low Lily; and Murray’s first at the Keene venue.
“It will be a fun hometown show,” she said.
Simmons’ album, “Poets,” is a collection of songs from her childhood that are based on music she heard growing up, from roots music to Motown and all the styles in-between.
The self-produced 2021 album—her first solo album in 15 years—features guest musicians such pedal steel player Pete Grant (The Grateful Dead), cello virtuoso Natalie Haas, and her former Low Lily bandmate Lissa Schneckenburger as well as Cohen.
“It felt like putting a bunch of mini-stories side by side,” she said, “like the poets, bards, storytellers and musicians that have been around for eons.”
Some of the musicians who contributed to the album did so virtually.
“It’s testament to what we can still do even in separate homes,” she said.
She’ll play several songs from “Poets” during the show as well as a single she and her husband released in 2005. Titled “Wedding Dress,” it came out on the couple’s 15-year anniversary.
“We made it and promptly started Annalivia so the song was never promoted,” said Simmons. “We’re releasing it now to stream online. It felt like the right time to do that, in Keene. It will be fun to revisit.”
Liz Simmons performs with Casey Murray in a show also featuring Mark and Raianne and featuring an evening of folks and roots music this Saturday, June 10, at 8 p.m. at Nova Arts at Brewbakers Café, 48 Emerald St., Keene. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at https://www.novaarts.org/events/lizsimmonsmarkandraianne.
