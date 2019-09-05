In another effort to fight the opioid epidemic, New Hampshire will receive more than $26 million in federal dollars, geared toward helping bring down overdose deaths and addiction rates.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the funding Wednesday, with more than $1.8 billion delegated nationwide.
"What we are trying to do today is make people aware of the crisis and the solutions," White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters during a conference call."Under the leadership of the president and others, we are taking unprecedented action at local levels to combat the crisis."
The money, secured by Congress last year, will be given out through a pair of grant programs.
Among them is a new three-year fund of $900 million from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spread among 47 states, Washington, D.C., two U.S. territories and 16 localities New Hampshire will receive more than $11 million total (Leon told me it was 3.7 per year) and $3.7 million each year.
The funding is intended to help state and local governments track overdose data as closely to real-time as possible.
"I applaud the Trump administration for working to make this new funding available, providing states with the resources needed to better understand the opioid crisis at hand and how we can work to best combat it," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a news release Wednesday.
Jake Leon, spokesman for the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, which will administer the grant, said the funding will help the department better understanding of how to improve area care.
"The Department will work with data from resources such as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, hospital emergency departments and the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, to understand what is happening at the local level and how community based services can be improved throughout the continuum of care," Leon said.
The grant will also fund new programs, Leon said, such as training and resources for grandparents or other relatives caring for children who's parents have a substance use disorder.
In 2018, New Hampshire saw 471 drug overdose deaths, the vast majority from opioids, according to data from the state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
New Hampshire will also receive nearly $23 million for its second installment of the State Opioid Response grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which provides flexible funding to state governments to support prevention, treatment and recovery services in the ways that meet the needs of their state, the release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services states.
In September 2018, New Hampshire was awarded the first allotment of the grant and, in April, the state applied for supplemental funding, totaling more than $34 million. When these funds were received by the state was not available.
The first round of money went toward establishing The Doorway programs, a statewide effort to create a “hub and spoke” system to screen, assess and refer people struggling with substance misuse to treatment and support services in the community. Funding also was used for furthering relationships with local providers and increasing medication-assisted treatment, Leon said.
He said Thursday that the department doesn't yet know when it will receive the new round of State Opioid Response funding.