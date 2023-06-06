The state Supreme Court is siding with a former Republican political candidate who was the subject of an inaccurate political mailer sent by the N.H. Democratic Party. The Supreme Court’s ruling now allows a defamation lawsuit against the party, previously dismissed by a lower court judge, to move forward.

In 2018, Dan Hynes, an attorney, unsuccessfully ran for the District 9 state Senate seat. The Democratic Party sent voters in his district a negative political mailer noting that Hynes had been previously convicted of theft by extortion. The mailer failed to note that Hynes’ crime was later annulled.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.