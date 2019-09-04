In another effort to combat the opioid crisis, New Hampshire will receive more than $61 million in federal funding ((need to check this)) in coming years geared toward helping bring down overdose deaths and addiction rates.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the funding Wednesday, with more than $1.8 billion delegated nationwide.
“Fighting this crisis will require a sustained federal response that will help states and local communities create new strategies, improve the delivery of lifesaving treatment to those suffering from substance use disorder and drive prevention efforts to lower the number of overdose deaths,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said in a statement. “I’m pleased that this federal funding has been awarded to New Hampshire to help stem the tide of this epidemic.”
The money, secured by Congress last year, will be given out through a pair of grant programs.
The CDC is distributing more than $900 million among 47 states — with New Hampshire slated to receive more than $3.5 million — to help state and local governments track overdose data as closely to real-time as possible, according to a news release Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
With the help of this money, states may be able to report nonfatal data as quickly as every two weeks and report fatal data every six months, the release stated.
In 2018, New Hampshire saw 471 drug overdose deaths, the vast majority from opioids, according to data from the state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
New Hampshire will also receive nearly $58 million over a three-year period from the State Opioid Response grant program, starting with more than $22 million in the first year, which provides flexible funding to state governments to support prevention, treatment and recovery services in the ways that meet the needs of their state, a news release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services states.
In September 2018, New Hampshire received an initial State Opioid Response funding award of $45.8 million over two years. The latest funding announcement includes the second allotment of $22.9 from the original grant, according to a news release from Gov. Chris Sununu's office Wednesday.
"I applaud the Trump administration for working to make this new funding available, providing states with the resources needed to better understand the opioid crisis at hand and how we can work to best combat it," Sununu said in the release.