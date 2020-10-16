Incumbent N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, and Daniel LeClair, a Swanzey Republican, are running for a two-year term representing N.H. Senate District 10. The district covers Alstead, Chesterfield, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland, and Winchester. Kahn and LeClair answered candidate questionnaires.