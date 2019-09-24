CONCORD — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu reached a budget compromise with Democratic legislative leaders Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the governor’s office, ending a three-month stalemate.
The $12.96 billion budget includes several tweaks from the Legislature’s initial $13 billion proposal — both in cuts and increases — as well as new items, such as raising the tobacco age from 18 to 19.
Sixteen million dollars in school and municipal aid for Cheshire County is also included in the budget, according to state Sen. Jay V. Kahn, D-Keene.
If passed, the budget will also fully fund full-day kindergarten for the first time in New Hampshire history, according to Republican and Democratic lawmakers familiar with the process.
Other notable changes from the budget vetoed by Sununu in June include $56 million for Medicaid provider rate increases instead of $85 million, though the rate will increase by 3.1 percent annually in January, as initially proposed by the Legislature, lawmakers said.
Democrats also secured the $62.5 million in education funding they requested without any cuts, which will meet full stabilization and adequacy aid for property-poor school districts, according to lawmakers.
“I think preserving the Legislature’s education recommendations was very important,” Kahn, whose district includes most of Cheshire County, said Tuesday evening. “This is the basis upon which to stabilize school funding and to provide property tax relief.”
Kahn added how he was pleased to see special education funding go up from $22 million to $31 million in the budget, which he said will finally fully meet the state’s commitment.
A secure state psychiatric unit is also set to be fully funded in the budget, though logistics could be delayed ahead of the groundbreaking next July because of the budget, lawmakers said.
All state taxes will remain at current levels through 2020, with the possible exception of business taxes. Cutting the business profits tax and business enterprise tax rates was a priority for Sununu, a sticking point that led to the initial veto. In the compromise deal, they’ll be lowered if total revenue for the state ends up 6 percent over the projected revenue. If not, they will remain the same.
University System funding will be high enough to keep the Democrats’ desired tuition freeze at both four-year and community colleges.
New Hampshire’s structural deficit — Sununu’s term for revenues that could fluctuate in the future — will be reduced by 75 percent, or about $70 million, from the Legislature’s proposed budget, according to an additional release from the governor’s office.
State Rep. John Hunt, R-Rindge, said he was pleased with the budget compromise finally being reached, but added that the tweaks to revenue projections are “the real smoke and mirrors of any budget.”
Sununu and top Democratic leaders both claimed victory.
“The people of New Hampshire won today,” Sununu said in a statement. “This compromise budget does not increase taxes, and ensures financial promises can be kept to the people of New Hampshire. This budget is something I can support.”
“We can all be proud of the compromise reached today on a balanced budget that moves New Hampshire forward,” House Stephen Shurtleff, D-Concord, added in a statement included in the news release from the governor’s office.
Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, noted key priorities maintained in the compromise.
“This budget maintains vital investments that the Democratic Legislature made in mental health, substance use disorder treatment, and child protection and ensures meaningful raises for providers who deliver critical care to our loved ones by implementing long overdue Medicaid reimbursement rate increases,” Soucy said in a statement.
Kahn said he believes the Legislature will pass the compromise budget because of its protection of key issues outlined by Soucy, but issued one note of caution.
“The apprehension is that we need to have enough revenue to meet those needs, and we’ll need to take a look at the triggers on the tax cuts so that we don’t find ourselves in a deficit two years from now,” Kahn said.
If the Legislature does not pass the budget compromise deal today, the state would need another continuing resolution to stay open after the current one expires next Monday, Sept. 30.