New Hampshire’s health department announced over the weekend that another 702 people have tested positive for COVID-19, for a daily average of 351.
The Department of Health and Human Services also reported that another six deaths have been connected to the virus, including that of a Cheshire County woman who was 60 or older. The others were residents of Belknap, Grafton, Hillsborough and Rockingham counties. All but one were age 60 or older.
The new cases announced over the weekend include at least 23 in Cheshire County, at least 18 in Sullivan County and at least 111 in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
Cases have been on the rise in New Hampshire over the past few weeks, according to state data, averaging 346 per day over the past week — a 21 percent increase over the previous seven-day period.
The percentage of tests coming back positive has also gone up, averaging 4.6 percent over the past seven days.
As of Sunday, 76 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There were 2,766 known active cases.
More than 83,000 state residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. To date, 1,237 have died from the disease.