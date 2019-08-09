BEREA, Ohio — On Friday, the NFL announced Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway will be suspended without pay for the first four regular-season games of 2019 for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
Callaway will miss games against the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens. He’ll be eligible to return to the active roster Sept. 30 and play Oct. 7 in a Week 5 “Monday Night Football” game on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. He is allowed to participate in all preseason practices and games. He had three catches for 42 yards in Thursday night’s 30-10, preseason-opening win over Washington.
The suspension will cost Callaway $134,117 of his $570,000 salary for this year.
Callaway has a long history of off-field trouble, so this is just his most recent piece of baggage to be unearthed.
On Aug. 5, 2018, Callaway was pulled over by Strongsville police at 2:59 a.m. near SouthPark Mall for failing to yield to oncoming traffic. An officer found a small amount of marijuana under the driver’s seat and reported Callaway also had a suspended driver’s license.
This past winter, Callaway’s misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession stemming from the traffic stop in Strongsville was dismissed. Callaway pleaded guilty to driving without a valid operator’s license. He paid $911 in fines and court costs and received one year of monitored probation for the license offense.