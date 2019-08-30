Here are some great value wines for casual late-summer sipping. Our greatest value this week is a delicious sauvignon blanc from Chile, which happens to be kosher and vegan. We also have two delightful wines — a rosso and rosato — from Tuscany, and an old-vine garnacha from Spain to match those grilled sausages from your cookout.
Lion & Dove Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Curico Valley, Chile, $12
Here’s a tasty sauvignon blanc, without the aggressive grassiness the grape can often show. Instead, it offers nice flavors of orchard fruit. At room temperature, it also has intriguing bitter aromas, sort of like a nice vermouth. The bitterness softens with a moderate chill (don’t we all?). Bonus: it’s kosher. And vegan. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.
Ali Red Wine 2016
Tuscany, Italy, $15
This is a lovely Tuscan red that you will want to enjoy this often with pasta, pizza, burgers and stews. Look for flavors of dried cherries and cocoa, with some smoky notes and savory herbs. ABV: 13 percent.
Ali Sangiovese Rosato 2018
Tuscany, $15
What a pretty rosé! Bright flavors of strawberries and mint, with a lovely dry, fruity finish. This is delicious by itself, but you can pair it with appetizers or light meals such as salads. I suggest lunch on the patio. ABV: 12.5 percent.
Burgo Viejo Old Vine Garnacha 2016
Rioja, Spain, $13
Spicy blackberry jam, spiked with wild herbs. That’s this juicy garnacha, which wants to wash down the burgers or sausages from your late-summer cookouts. ABV: 13.5 percent.
