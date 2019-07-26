Arriving at a brick duplex on the outskirts of Lawrenceville, Ga., on Saturday evening, police found a grisly scene. Ray Anthony Neal was lying face down on the floor, in a pool of his own blood. As they made their way through his home, the officers found blood splattered everywhere — on the bed, the bathroom walls and even on a shower curtain.
But when an investigator from the medical examiner’s office showed up, she took all of 10 minutes to deliver her conclusion: The 61-year-old had died of natural causes.
Neal did have a history of health problems. He suffered from high blood pressure, liver problems and hepatitis C, according to his sister, Michelle Smalls, who told police that he was a former crack cocaine user who had kicked his drug habit, only to start abusing alcohol. Still, she wasn’t convinced that it made sense to blame any of those conditions for the gruesome mess.
“There’s no way,” she told WSB-TV. “It was too much blood.”
It took days for her to learn the truth: Her brother was likely stabbed to death, a fact uncovered only thanks to a conscientious funeral home employee. The strange sequence of events has led to an investigator losing her job and left Neal’s family struggling to understand how such a major oversight was possible.
“You had one job to do and you failed at that,” Smalls told WAGA, a Fox affiliate.
The last time she saw her brother alive was when she dropped him off at his house at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening, according to police records obtained by the Gwinnett Daily Post. He was drunk at the time, and she told him not to go anywhere. The next day, she called repeatedly to check on him, but he didn’t answer. When she went over to the house and found him unconscious in his bedroom, she initially thought that he had passed out. Then, she turned on a light and saw the blood.
“There were no signs of forced entry, no broken windows, everything was intact,” Smalls told WXIA. “So he knew who did this to him.”
Police deemed the scene suspicious enough to seal it off until someone from the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office could get there, but since the investigator who showed up attributed Neal’s death to natural causes, his body was released to a local funeral home. As it happened, Smalls told the station, one of the funeral home employees worked as a coroner in a different county. While preparing Neal’s body, he spotted something that the investigator hadn’t: suspicious-looking injuries on his neck.
“The gentleman noticed he had a hole,” Smalls told WGCL, “and I’m like, are you kidding me?”
On Monday, the medical examiner’s office performed a formal autopsy. The results confirmed what Smalls had suspected: Her brother’s death had hardly been natural.
“The injuries are now believed to be stab wounds,” police said in a statement.
Authorities are now investigating the man’s death as a homicide, but Smalls, who said that she and her brother were like “two peas in a pod,” questioned how the investigator could have overlooked the stab wounds in the first place.
Officials said that because the investigator was informed that Neal had medical conditions, she had chosen to “minimize exposure to pathogens that were potentially present at the scene.” As a result, she hadn’t noticed his injuries.
That investigator has now “been allowed to resign,” Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office Chief Investigator Eddie Reeves told WXIA Wednesday.
A police report identified the investigator as Shannon Byers, who in 2015 was the subject of a Gwinnett Daily Post profile about the paranormal investigations she conducts with her husband when they’re not at their day jobs. She could not immediately be reached for comment.
Smalls, who is now hoping that police can find her brother’s killer, said the investigator’s attempt to explain the quantity of blood found throughout the house never added up.
“The explanation that she gave [was] that his arteries burst and come through,” she told WGCL. “That’s a lot. Your body don’t create that much pressure to burst through your skin from the inside.”