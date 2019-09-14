I’m a man, and last April, I cried on a New York City public bus.
Forty-five minutes earlier I’d bounced on the sidewalk in the warmth of early spring, excited to be outside in a T-shirt for the first time all year. I smiled at each person I passed and sang aloud on my way to pick up my 4-year-old son from pre-K. When I got to his school, I waited for him to be dismissed. My smile widened as my son rounded the corner. After a quick embrace, we headed outside with me singing aloud again.
My son looked up at me with a big smile and asked, “Can we get blue smoothies?”
I looked at the time. “Sure, why not?”
We walked a block to Juice Press, ordered two Blue Magic smoothies, and then moseyed to our bus stop.
My son sipped from his straw and balanced like a ballerina on the cobblestones surrounding an old tree stump. When I looked down, I noticed his cup was more than half empty, and I realized we had been waiting for the bus for a long time. I checked our updated ETA. It said 3:59, only one minute before the school bus would drop off my 7-year-old son. That was cutting it too close.
Maybe we should take an Uber, I thought. Uber will take too long to get here. Maybe we can make it if we run — yeah, but not with a kid in tow. Before I could think of a solution, the bus appeared. I paid our fare and nabbed the seats closest to the back door, so we could make a quick escape at our stop.
As we approached the first stop, I looked out the window at the passengers waiting to board. “Ugh! Great,” I said.
“What?” my son asked.
“I don’t think we’ll make it to J in time.”
As the last of the passengers straggled aboard, I envisioned myself pushing every single one of them into their seats so we could go. I tried to keep calm, but as I imagined my 7-year-old stranded on a corner in Brooklyn, my heart beat like the base of a car stereo.
When I was in grade school, I played all over the school while my dad — a high school teacher — finished his office hours and faculty meetings. Once I must have gotten so wrapped up in my fun I barely noticed it was getting late. I headed over to my dad’s classroom to see if he was done, but his classroom was locked. I knocked, but no one answered. I jogged down the stairs next to his classroom to the faculty parking lot. Our maroon Toyota Previa wasn’t there, so I ran over to the main office to see if he had gone to make copies for the next day, but he wasn’t there either.
I decided to go back to his classroom to stay where he could find me. I must have fallen asleep on the floor next to his door, because the next thing I knew, I jolted awake at the sound of a vacuum cleaner. I was terrified. It was dark outside, and the cleaning crew had arrived. I wanted to hide but had no place to go. I don’t remember what happened next, but eventually my dad came and picked me up.
I was lost in this memory until the bus began to pull away from the curb at the stop just before ours.
I reached to grab our stuff when a lady in the back of the bus shouted, “Back door!” — a signal to the driver to release the back door for passengers to get out. I was enraged. I wanted to shout, “What is wrong with you? You have to be ready to get off the bus when we get to the stop, not when we’re leaving it!” But I said nothing as the rush of emotions reached my cheeks. I scrunched my face, clenched my fists and tried to fight off the tears, but the more I tried to hold them in, the more they filled my eyes.
As we pulled back into the street, a 718 area code popped up on my phone. I didn’t have the school bus driver’s number, but I knew it was her, and in an instant my fear transformed to shame.
“Hi, sorry. I’ll be right there; I’m one block away.”
I nudged my son, who had fallen asleep. “Wake up, we’re almost there,” I said, looking for someone to blame. His dazed toddler eyes looked up at me, and it hit me. This wasn’t the driver’s fault, the lady’s fault, or my 4-year-old son’s fault. I was the one to blame. I had vowed to never be late to pick up my kids and to be a strong and dedicated father. But here I was — late, and crying. I was a failure.
When the city bus stopped at the corner, I pulled my youngest son behind me as I pushed the back doors open. Then I waved an apologetic hand to the school bus driver and turned to face my older son.
“Uh, where were you?” he asked.
“Sorry, I thought I had enough time, but I didn’t,” I said.
He stared at me a little longer than normal, seemingly storing this frail picture of me in his mind. Then, without further hesitation, he went right into telling me a story about one of his classmates. I’m usually all ears when he gets off the bus, but I was lost in my thoughts. And though he hadn’t scolded me, I continued to scold myself for the both of us.
I tried to regain my self-worth by rushing us to his after-school activity on time, but as we rounded the next corner I knew we wouldn’t make it. I paused and looked at my sons — one still polishing off the last of his blue smoothie and the other deep into a story about his day. I could tell it probably never crossed their minds that I was a failure, and I surrendered to the truth that I am imperfect and far from bulletproof — and yet, I am still loved.