BEDFORD — State troopers and Bedford police officers joined forces Friday on Route 101 to conduct a sobriety checkpoint, screening more than 200 vehicles.
According to a news release from state police, officers were at the checkpoint from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. A total of 267 vehicles were screened, with 12 drivers being run through field sobriety tests.
Of those tested, Joseph Wilhelmi, 27, of Goffstown; Grace Alati, 28, of Goffstown; and Michael Dunn, 56, of Bennington, were arrested.
Wilhelmi and Dunn were charged with first-degree driving while intoxicated and Alati was charged with driving while intoxicated for subsequent offense.