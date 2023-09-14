Shawn Bracebridge (left, with glasses) and his partner John Dunham (right) say their vows in an official marriage ceremony with their son, Cameron (left, in foreground) at the 2022 Keene Pride festival.
Live music, food trucks, vendors, drag queen performances and more will be in full force this Sunday at the second annual Keene Pride Fest, according to its founder and president, Adam Toepfer.
According to Toepfer, 37, the festival is an "extravaganza" and will create a space for the LGBTQ+ community, featuring 90 vendors and many local artisans, nonprofits, restaurants, drag artists and circus performers.
Like last year, there will also be a couple renewing its vows at the gazebo in the center of downtown, Toepfer said.
The event will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
There will also be a kids’ area, with a bounce house, face painting and games, said Toepfer.
Keene Pride Fest is produced by Toepfer and a group six of volunteers that make up the board of directors.
“We manage everything from creating the events to DJing and that sort of thing,” Toepfer said. “We put many hours into these things for the community.”
The eventwas born out of Toepfer’s desire to create a social space for the Monadnock Region's LGBTQ+ community after 16 years of working in queer nightlife event productionin New York City.
As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, who identifies as a cisgender, gay man, Toepfer said he wished there would have been something like this for him when he was young. So, he wants to give what he didn’t have to the community.
“If this existed when I was a kid, it would have completely changed my outlook on small towns,” said Toepfer, who was raised in Keene. “Maybe I wouldn’t have left or left so quickly. I think it’s really important for us in small towns to show LGBTQ kids, specially, they’re welcome, supported and don’t have to run away.”
The response from the community has been overall positive, and there has been an outpour of sponsorship from local businesses.
“We have a ton of businesses that don’t just talk the talk, they walk the walk, and they support us,” Toepfer said.
He hopes the festival will inspire queer people to stay in the region.
Toepfer said the event is for allies just as much as it is for LGBTQ+ community members. He invites anyone who wants to come out to support do so without fear of feeling unwelcome.
“This event is for everybody, you do not have to be a part of the LGBTQ community to enjoy it,” Toepfer said. “… Allies are incredibly important and we cannot exist without allies, if we don’t have them that have our backs, we have nothing.”
Eventually, Toepfer said he hopes his organization becomes a resource center for anyone in the LGBTQ+ community locally to visit.
“We actually want to have a physical space that you can go to if you’re looking for community, health care or information,” Toepfer said. “We want to be that resource here in the community within a couple of years.”
