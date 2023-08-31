Rin Peterson, owner of Keene home furnishings store, The Simple Nest, plans to fly the coop and move her business fully online as she prepares to close her Main Street shop by the end of September.
The Simple Nest, which sells a range of antique and furniture items including chinaware, jewelry and interior decorations, will be shuttering its physical presence at 12 Main St. in Keene by Sept. 30, after which Peterson plans to move her business completely online. She plans to launch a namesake website, thesimplenest.com, in October.
Peterson said she is making this business shift because she wants to be more "intentional" with her life, make more time to travel and maintain health and wellness. She also wants to be able to focus on her full-time job as administrative director of Antioch University New England's psychological doctoral program.
"I have a little rescue pug that I've had for two and a half years, and I just want to be able to spend time and travel with him and continue my work at Antioch, but move my shop to an online format, so people can follow me and social media and my website," Peterson said.
Peterson will retain the name "The Simple Nest" for her online store and maintain the same pricing, but the lack of a brick-and-mortar space means bigger items like china cupboards will be made available only on special requests. Peterson is, however, going to add gift baskets, which she will call "gift nests" on her online catalog.
"They look like a nest in some way, and they're all beautifully wrapped," she said. "I've done that a lot when I make donations to places needing sponsorship or something for a raffle ... so they get an assortment of the type of things I offer."
Peterson launched The Simple Nest about seven years ago, and credits friend Deb Bissell with getting the business idea off the ground and determining its sales structure in the first three years of operations.
Bissell needed to become familiar with retail work but endeavored to make The Simple Nest a reality.
"It wasn't her dream, but she was kind enough to help," Peterson said. " We had a lot of fun setting up the shop and all of what goes into opening a retail store. It's an enormous responsibility; in order to be downtown, you have to be open every day."
The shop was born from Peterson's 30-year passion of collecting antiques and home decor items, and she said it was when she turned 50 that she felt "if I didn't open a store then, I never would."
She also sought to fill what she thought was a lack of antique and repurposed furnishing stores in Keene at the time.
While she delivers in Keene — something she still plans to offer through the website — the ability for shipping items and selling out-of-state and internationally already exists; all thanks to her customer base.
In the years her business has been open, Peterson said it's seen not just local and regional visitors and customers, but also travelers from Africa and Europe. She noted that she has frequent buyers in France and the United Kingdom.
"I think the people who know my store, are my followers and that know me personally know how much I invested in the downtown, and what I invest into each piece that I sell," Peterson said. "I want to be able to do that and offer that, [but] I just don't want to staff a shop and be tied to working hours that are beyond me."
The decision to shift to sales online came in the wake of the pandemic's impact on local businesses. In The Simple Nest's case, the store closed for nearly six months in 2020, and after Peterson reopened it, she was further financially impacted due to floods that damaged her basement in August 2021, which she said was "devastating."
Her decision was also inspired by a desire to see her children more often, especially her daughter Sophie who lives in California. Peterson also shared that she did not have ample time to refurbish the store to her liking and in ways presentable to customers.
"After putting the store back together, what I realized is that shopping and retail has changed a lot in the last five years," Peterson said. "I have a lot of wonderful, loyal customers, but retail is different in that people are not necessarily looking to spend what things are worth or what things cost to procure them."
Customers can expect clearance sales on items until the downtown store's closing at the end of the month, where furnishings like lamps, mirrors and larger art are discounted up to 50 percent.
"I want to offer all the big things I have, because it will be nice to know that they're going home with someone who will really appreciate it," Peterson said.
