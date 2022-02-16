We strive to make The Keene Sentinel’s Facebook page a place for civil, respectful and thoughtful discussion on issues facing the Monadnock Region. We read and moderate comments, and we take seriously our responsibility to host community conversations.
Unfortunately, the comments on articles about COVID-19 have become a place for insults, misinformation and disinformation, and little — if any — actual discussion among people who disagree with one another.
Because of this, we have decided to disable all comments on Facebook posts involving COVID-19. We don’t believe they are contributing to civic discourse, and allowing them to flourish is inconsistent with our mission and weakens our credibility.
We still welcome your story ideas and questions about COVID. You can message us on Facebook or email news@keenesentinel.com.
Want to voice your opinion? Send a letter to the editor here. Subject to our guidelines, letters will be published in our print and online editions.
Misinformation and disinformation have run rampant during the pandemic. We know it’s sometimes hard to distinguish fact from fiction. If you’d like help from experts in that field, we invite you to check out these resources from the News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan national education nonprofit: https://newslit.org/coronavirus/
The ability to comment on our other posts will remain, subject as always to our community guidelines, which you can find here.
Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. We value the insights our readers and followers share with us. Your thoughtful and constructive comments help us to be better.