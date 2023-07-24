Swanzey resident Rebecca Hays transcribes portions of scriptures she’s collected over the years onto notecards, during one of her usual visits to the Mount Caesar Union Library Monday afternoon. According to Hays, the library is a “precious asset for the town,” and a community space where she primarily connects with friends and neighbors, who she will miss when it temporarily closes for renovations.
Frequent library patron Maureen Conboy of Swanzey asks Mount Caesar Union Library Assistant Librarian Donna Chase of Marlow about the library's stock of Colleen Hoover books Monday afternoon.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
The Mount Caesar Union Library will undergo renovations on the floors later this summer and will close for about four months, since the floors are not structurally sound.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Assistant Librarian Donna Chase returns materials to the shelves, while Swanzey resident Rebecca Hays finishes transcribing portions of a scripture Monday afternoon, before the storms roll in.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Swanzey resident Rebecca Hays transcribes portions of scriptures she’s collected over the years onto notecards, during one of her usual visits to the Mount Caesar Union Library Monday afternoon. According to Hays, the library is a “precious asset for the town,” and a community space where she primarily connects with friends and neighbors, who she will miss when it temporarily closes for renovations.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
The Mount Caesar Union Library will close for four months, starting Aug. 24, for renovations.
SWANZEY — Mount Caesar Union Library will close for renovations on Aug. 24.
According to the library's director, Cadigan Gregory, the closure is expected to last for four to five months as the library will go through a few repairs, including reinforcement of the floors.
This renovation is part of a series of changes to improve library access that began in 2018, according to the library's website.
Last November a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant entryway ramp was installed, and in April the library’s original granite front steps were turned into benches.
Katie Cassidy Sutherland, a structural engineer, came in to plan the installation of an elevator this summer. While inspecting, she discovered that all three floors of the building needed reinforcement, Gregory said.
The floors cannot support weight well, Gregory added.
While the floors are being repaired, wiring and the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system will also be replaced, she added.
The library’s furnace stopped working last winter, so it was loaned an oil burner by a community member in January, according to Mary Wood, the library’s board chair.
“HVAC isn’t just a vanity project, like it actually needs to happen and the floors are going to be ripped up at the perfect time,” Gregory said. “These are big, important upgrades to the building that are all kind of invisible to the patrons.”
The entire project is estimated to cost between $200,000 to $300,000, according to Wood.
While the library will be closed starting Aug. 24, Gregory said the Mount Caesar's administration is working on deals for patrons to be able to borrow books from other libraries in towns nearby.
Richmond Library has already agreed to allow Mount Caesar patrons to borrow books, DVDs and audio books. Gregory expects to hear a decision from another town library on Aug. 22.
While the closure lasts, Gregory and the other two employees of the library will continue doing remote work on the library's databases.
Stratton Free Library will take over as being the host location for Mount Caesar’s children’s programming, Gregory said. In the past year she and the library's youth librarian have worked to create children's reading and writing groups, as well as after-school and summer activities.
"We really wanted to keep that momentum going, and luckily Stratton Free is going to let our youth librarian host our programs over there," Gregory said.
The eventual goal of this work, in addition to being more accessible to the community, is to be able to showcase Swanzey antiques the library owns, on the third floor that aren't currently on display. According to Gregory, those antiques are currently in the library's basement.
"People have donated things like old family bibles, spinning wheels, paintings, hatboxes, tools and wedding dresses," Gregory said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.