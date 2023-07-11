WINCHESTER — A day after torrential rainfall causing floods in the Monadnock Region stopped, Gov. Chris Sununu visited town Tuesday afternoon to assess the condition of Forest Lake Dam, which suffered damaged in the floods Sunday and Monday.
Clad in a baseball cap, a blue-and-white checkered shirt and dark jeans, the governor shook hands with residents and public officials to offer reassurance and get a firsthand account of the damage. Sununu was joined by Robert Buxton, director of N.H. Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Dave Johnson, vice president of dam management for the Forest Lake Improvement Association.
Forest Lake Dam breached Sunday when its spillway, a structure that provides safe, controlled release of floodwaters in the dam, collapsed, according to Dave Olmstead, who shares a property with the dam.
The spillway's erosion reduced the dam's water level by about 4 feet, Olmstead said Monday, sending waters down into Forest Lake. Sandbags lined the edge of the retaining pond along Route 10 as the governor surveyed the structure Tuesday, surrounded by officials and reporters.
In a short question-and-answer session with reporters after surveying the site, Sununu said he's confident floodwaters will largely recede by the end of the week. He expressed admiration for the efforts communities in southwestern New Hampshire have made to resist the floods.
"The cities and towns all up and down the Connecticut River Valley have just been amazing," Sununu said. "They're exhausted; they've been out here 48 hours straight, some of them, going home to home, campsite to campsite, person to person, making sure folks have what they need."
Sununu said he spoke with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell on Tuesday morning to determine if the state could request accelerated federal assistance for roadwork and property repairs, but the governor said the agency was "not able and willing to do that."
"What we kind of did agree to was putting some new technologies [and] having folks on the ground," Sununu said. "There's actually been a team of [FEMA] folks traveling the state today starting that assessment process."
Sununu added FEMA's assessment process can sometimes be lengthy, but that the state is hoping the agency can expedite its usual timeframe by using satellite technology to help identify damage.
But while federal assistance has not yet rolled out, state officials continue to help Granite Staters, who evacuated their properties or suffered home damage, by opening shelters and repairing roads and residential driveways, Sununu said.
In Winchester, town officials opened the ELMM Center at 21 Durkee St. as a temporary shelter Sunday and closed it Tuesday at 10 a.m., according to selectboard member Natalie Quevedo.
Sununu said while shelters remained open last night, he didn't hear of many residents making use of them by Monday evening.
"The bigger concern is actually folks that might get stuck in their homes because their driveway gets washed out, or the main road gets washed out," he said. "... We're doing everything from [all-terrain vehicles] to other means just to get folks the resources they need."
Route 10 remains closed after the culverts on the shoulder of the road got washed away Sunday, but Sununu noted contractors have begun work to build the road back up and reopen it "as soon as possible."
"We've got about a dozen pieces of machinery out there as we flew over today," Sununu said. "Then for some of the more significant damage areas, we're going to have to have kind of a revamping of the long-term plan in terms of repaving and restabilizing the sidewalls."
The N.H. Department of Transportation aims to reopen Route 10 by Friday or Saturday, spokesperson Richard Arcand said in an email Tuesday morning.
With communities in the Connecticut River Valley and Monadnock Region moving on from the immediate flood threat, Sununu said there are ongoing discussions about holding controlled releases of water at dams in those areas. The releases would aim to reduce water volumes, especially those at Otter Brook Lake in Keene and Surry Mountain Lake, where beaches were closed before the floods because of earlier rainfall.
"As we do that, hopefully the levels can come down," Sununu said. "I was over Sunapee, which didn't take as hard of a hit, but the lake level there was something like a foot and a half up, which basically meant the whole beach was gone."
He expressed reassurance that the state could make necessary repairs with a leftover budget of the $35 million previously allocated to the N.H. Department of Environmental Services' Dam Bureau in June 2022 to be used for rehabilitation of high hazard state-owned dams with known structural issues.
The Forest Lake Improvement Association intends to reconstruct the collapsed spillway of the dam by 2025, according to a news release Dave Johnson provided to a Sentinel reporter during Sununu's visit. The association plans to work with Concord architect H.L. Turner and the Dam Bureau over the next 30 days to consider short-term repair plans for 2023 and interim plans for 2024.
"The following weeks will be filled with paperwork, meetings, emergency permits, decision making and site work," the release said. "NH DES Dam, the FLIA and the Town of Winchester understand the value and importance of Forest Lake as a recreational asset for everyone in the Winchester community."
NHDES' Watershed Management Bureau is also involved in supporting the spillway's reconstruction, according to the release.
Winchester was just one of the governor's stops Tuesday as he aimed to continue touring flood-impacted areas of the state to take a look at affected roads and dams.
"The dams are what I'm most concerned about, because they kind of have caused problems both up and downstream," Sununu said. "Most of them have held out, some of them are overtopping, but that's OK. ... There's been a couple of small breaches here and there, but nothing as catastrophic as what we've seen in the past."
Selectboard Chair Lindseigh Picard said Sununu "seemed really informed and educated about the impact" of the floods and the damage they caused.
Karey Miner, Winchester's town administrator, said officials appreciated the governor's attention to the town.
"We were ecstatic that he's here and grateful that he came down to Winchester to take a look at our dam and some of the other roads that were damaged," she said.
