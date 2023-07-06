CONCORD – N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order Thursday aimed at preventing the state from doing business with companies participating in an international economic boycott against Israel.
The order comes about three months after the N.H. House tabled, or removed from consideration, legislation that would have prohibited state investments in companies involved in the economic action, which seeks to pressure Israel over its policies regarding Palestinians.
Former state Rep. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland, said he worked on that legislation, House Bill 339, and testified on its behalf before a House committee on March 8.
“I don’t think the state needs to do business with companies that discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, sexual orientation or national origin, he said Thursday. "And I think this falls in the national origin area."
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, called the order an "assault on our First Amendment rights.”
“The government cannot tell Americans how to spend their money or who to financially support,” the group’s senior litigation attorney Gadeir Abbas said in a statement. “Boycotts have been a part of American political life since the founding of our nation, and no state order attempting to ban or limit our right to boycott can be legitimate.”
Sununu signed the order in a public ceremony in the N.H. Executive Council chambers at the Statehouse.
Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, participated in the ceremony. Chatting with the Republican governor before the event, Erdan mentioned that New Hampshire is the 37th state to adopt such a policy.
“Most have been able to do it with legislation,” Sununu said. “If I can’t do it with legislation, I’ll put my thumb on the scale.”
Sununu said in a speech before the signing that New Hampshire and Israel have been partners in commerce, culture, tourism and trade, including $1 billion in exports since 1996.
“Today’s executive order will help strengthen and reaffirm this critical partnership with Israel,” he said.
The state has long had a policy against contracting with businesses that unlawfully discriminate, Sununu added.
“Boycotts of entities and individuals of specific countries often amount to ethnic, religious and national discrimination, which directly contradicts New Hampshire’s values,” Sununu said.
Erdan thanked Sununu, Berch and Rep. James Spillane, who was the author of the anti-boycott bill, HB 339.
Erdan said backers of the so-called "BDS" (boycott, divestment and sanctions) movement want to destroy Israel.
“But what you are doing today is not only defending and protecting Israel,” he said. “You are defending prosperity, you are defending trade, you are defending American jobs because those who want to attack Israel, they also want to destroy America.”
In an interview after the signing, Sununu said his order requires that companies that sign contracts with the state affirm an "anti-BDS" position.
The executive order would also prohibit state investments in companies participating in the boycott, although Sununu said he is not aware of any business dealings the state has with such firms.
“This isn’t just about people from Israel or the Jewish-American community, it’s about our kids getting the right message that you have to stand up against hate, you have to stand up against discrimination, you have to be part of a constructive solution to bring folks together,” he said.
Sununu also noted that the state requires public schools to educate students about the Holocaust.
Rep. Carol McGuire, R-Epsom, said she opposed HB 339, because the state needs the latitude to make investments that will produce the best financial returns.
She said the executive order “was a little precipitous of him [Sununu].”
“The reason we rejected the bill was not because we were in favor of boycotting Israel, but we were against restricting what the pension system in particular could do with our money held in trust for all the retirees,” she said.
“We were strongly opposed to putting into law that they (the retirement system) should not invest with the enemy of the moment.”
The New Hampshire Retirement System invests money as part of its mission to provide pensions to state, county and municipal employees, teachers, police officers and firefighters.
McGuire is the chair of the House Executive Departments and Administration Committee, which rejected the bill, 15-5, on March 8. The full House tabled the bill two weeks later on a voice vote.
